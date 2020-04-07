Coronavirus

Companies hiring remote workers

By PHILADELPHIA (WPVI)
With the coronavirus pandemic impacting jobs short-term and possibly long-term, working from home is one way to make ends meet.

But before jumping right in, be suspicious of any opportunities that require you to pay money up front. Check the Better Business Bureau website for reviews and complaints on specific companies.

While not all jobs may 100% remote and may require trips to the office, some fully off-site jobs also have a location requirement. Check the job description and requirements carefully before applying.

Work-from-home job search platforms:
FlexJobs
Upwork
Zirtual
TaskRabbit
Freelancer
MediaBistro
Guru

Here are companies offering remote work:

Apple
Visit Apple's At Home Advisor Opportunities for jobs you can do at home.

Amazon Remote Careers
Amazon has many remote career opportunities in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

CVS Health
CVS is hiring a variety of remote career opportunities.



Humana
The healthcare company is hiring remote workers from PA, NJ, and DE. Search here.

Recently unemployed? 5 ways to plan for your next job
During this crisis, companies like Walmart, Amazon, Dollar General, Papa John's, and Domino's are hiring to fill the demands of the new normal.




Tutor.com
Become an online tutor with Tutor.com. Tutor.com is accepting accepting applications from the U.S. teachers and industry professionals eager to help students of all ages.

UniversalClass
UniversalClass has online teaching opportunities for qualified teachers.

