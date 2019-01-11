Worker killed in construction accident in Wilmington

Delaware State Police have confirmed that a worker was killed in a construction accident in Wilmington Friday.It happened around 4:11 p.m. at the old General Motors Plane site at Boxwood and Centerville Road.Police say a work crew was doing demolition at the site when the accident occurred.Firefighters and first responders arrived to find the victim in the rear of the plant near the railroad tracks.Police say the plant is currently being demolished to become the future site of a warehouse space.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.------