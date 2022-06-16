Pep rally in Love Park as Philly awaits World Cup 2026 announcement

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A watch party is planned for Thursday afternoon in Love Park, culminating in a live televised announcement where Philadelphia learns whether it will be selected as a host city for the 2026 World Cup.
"We will not have any advanced knowledge of whether we are selected. We will find out with the world," said Meg Kane of Philadelphia Soccer 2026.
This process was supposed to be completed by the end of 2020, but the pandemic changed the timeline.
In September, a delegation from FIFA and US Soccer visited the City of Brotherly Love, including Lincoln Financial Field which would serve as the city's prime venue.
"We were able to demonstrate how Philadephia delivers big events in a really strong and collaborative way. We introduced them to all the people that would be part of the team that would bring this to life," Kane said of the September visit.
Seventeen U.S. stadiums in 16 areas remain in the bidding. On Thursday, we learn which ten U.S. cities will be selected. The U.S. stadiums are set to host a combined 60 matches. There will also be sites in Canada and Mexico.
"We really do just have everything that FIFA is looking for in a host city. We've got a great venue. We've got a compact, walkable city. We've got public transit that allows people to go back and forth from Center City to the stadium via SEPTA, and we have a wonderful hospitality experience," Kane said.
If selected, potentially 400,000 to 500,000 people could come for fan fests, soccer watching and fun! Every potential host city was asked to be prepared to host five to six matches over a two-week period.
Organizers worked to drive home the message that Philadelphia has hosted major events for hundreds of thousands of people.
Other cities in the running include New York, Los Angeles and Dallas.
Thursday's pep rally in Love Park takes place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and is open to the public.
