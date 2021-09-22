World Cup

FIFA weighs Philly as possible World Cup 2026 host city

Ten US cities will be selected.
By
FIFA visits Philly as it determines World Cup host cities

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A delegation from FIFA and U.S. Soccer will visit Philadelphia on Wednesday in a bid to bring the World Cup to the city in 2026.

Big name athletes like Julie and Zach Ertz, Carli Lloyd and Heather Mitts are some of the honorary co-chairs, encouraging FIFA to select the City of Brotherly Love.

A 24-person delegation is evaluating 17 U.S. cities to host matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will also have sites in Canada and Mexico.

Boston, Orlando and Nashville are some of the other U.S. cities being considered.

It is unclear what the exact match schedule would be, but every potential host city was asked to be prepared to host five to six matches over a two-week period.

Philadelphia leaders, members of the Eagles organization and other representatives will be at the Linc to welcome the delegation.



One of the big messages organizers want to get across is that Philadelphia has hosted a number of large-scale, national and international events over the last few decades.

"Whether it's political conventions, papal visits or an NFL draft, we know how to do this, and we know how to do it well, so I think that's a really big selling point for us as Philadelphia," said Meg Kane of Philadelphia 2026, the City's official FIFA World Cup 2026 bid committee.

"We expect that if we do host matches, we would have close to 400,000 to 500,000 people come to Philadelphia in just that 30-day period," Kane continued.

Kane added, "It is also an opportunity, for sure, around economic impact for this city, and certainly coming out of COVID, our hospitality industry that has been so ravaged by the pandemic, this is opportunity to build back and build back so much stronger."

Support is not universal. A protest is planned in South Philadelphia, with rally organizers expressing concern over the possibility of constructing practice fields in FDR Park.

