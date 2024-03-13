Whether you're local to the area, or coming in from out of town, you can jam pack your week full of activities.

Events to check out during Wrestlemania week in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wrestlemania 40 is coming to the City of Brotherly Love, and with it comes a whole lot of fanfare.

Not only will the Super Bowl of wrestling take place at Lincoln Financial Field on April 6th and 7th, but there will be tons of wrestling events throughout the city all week long.

Whether you're local to the area, or coming in from out of town, you can jam-pack your week full of activities.

If you're on the hunt for some events while WWE is in town, here are some to check out.

MARCH 14-APRIL 14 - Tacomania at Taqueria Tavern (Manyunk)

APRIL 4 - Walemania (Franklin Music Hall)

APRIL 4 - Mark Hitchcock Memorial Wrestlecon Supershow (2300 Arena)

APRIL 4 - WWE UNDERTAKER 1deadMAN SHOW (The Fillmore Philadelphia)

APRIL 4 -- WrestleMania Masters Class Podcast Taping / 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Xfinity Live! - Victory Beer Hall)

APRIL 4-7 - WrestleCon Philadelphia (Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown)

APRIL 4-8 - WWE World (Pennsylvania Convention Center)

APRIL 5 - Ready 2 Rumble: A Wrestling-Themed Dance Party & Hangout (Top Tomato Bar & Pizza)

APRIL 5 - Smackdown/WWE HOF Induction Ceremony (Wells Fargo Center)

APRIL 5 - Battleground Championship Wrestling: Born To Die (2300 Arena)

APRIL 5 - Battleground Championship Wrestling: A Tribute To The Extreme 2 (2300 Arena)

APRIL 5 - Wrestling REVOLVER & House Of Glory Wrestling (Trinity Center for Urban Life)

APRIL 6-7 - Wrestlemania 40 Superstar Brunches (City Winery Philadelphia)

APRIL 6-7 - Mania Club WWE WrestleMania 40 Tailgate (LIVE! Casino)

APRIL 6 - Wrestlemania Night 1 (The Linc)

APRIL 6 - NXT Stand & Deliver (Wells Fargo Center)

APRIL 6 -- Busted Open Annual WrestleMania Party / 2p.m. to 4 p.m. (2300 Arena)

APRIL 7 - Wrestlemania Night 2 (The Linc)

APRIL 7 -- Busted Open Live Tailgate Show / 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (The Linc)

APRIL 8 -- Busted Open Live at WWE World / 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Pennsylvania Convention Center)

APRIL 8 - RAW (Wells Fargo Center)