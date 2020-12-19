Man shot four times in Wynnefield: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the Wynnefield section of Philadelphia.It happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of North 57th Street and Wyndale Avenue.Police said the victim was walking along the road when he was ambushed by bullets, striking him four times in the back and hips.Shots also hit a home and several parked cars.Police said a friend of the victim rushed him to the hospital.No arrests have been made.