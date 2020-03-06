Yeadon Police Department swears in first full-time female officer

YEADON, Pennsylvania -- With one hand on the bible held by her parents, Leah Cesanek was sworn in Thursday as a Yeadon Police Officer.She is now the first full-time female in the department's history."It's good to know people look toward you for help," Cesanek said.Her mother and father at her side for the major achievement."She's always been feisty determined and passionate, that's the perfect combination for her building her career in Yeadon," said Claudia Pozzuolo, Cesanek's mother."No doubt in my mind she'll be a leader for women and for men," said Chris Cesanek, Leah's father.It's a rather large class for the department, with three part-time officers, five full-time officers and three promotions.And on Thursday night history was made two-fold.Officer Kerri Christie is the first African-American female in the Yeadon Police Force.Cesanek joined the force part-time in 2013, left to serve in Chester County, and has since returned."I got a taste of what DelCo policing was like, especially in sector 4. I knew this is where I wanted to be I love the people here I love the borough of Yeadon," Cesanek said.A major accomplishment and a welcome addition to the culture of the department."Sometimes a female is exactly what they need, they see these tough guys, but tough guys in uniform and a female comes in and is able to offer maybe a different opinion or attitude," she said.