Community & Events

Everything you need to know about Yosemite's stunning 'firefall' natural phenomenon

It's never too early to start planning a trip to Yosemite National Park to catch a glimpse of the annual "firefall" phenomenon.

Officially called the Horsetail Fall, which flows over the eastern edge of El Capitan in Yosemite Valley, the waterfall is known looking like a river of fire when the sunlight hits it at just right angle.

The natural phenomenon happens every sunset during the last two weeks of February, though conditions need to be just right. The slightest bit of haze or cloud cover can diminish the effect.

The waterfall plunges about 1,500 feet and if you didn't know any better, you might think you were watching a lava flow. The fleeting sight also only lasts about 10 minutes.

Certain restrictions in the area will begin taking effect as the optimal viewing season approaches, but it may be a good idea to start thinking ahead!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnorthern californiayosemite national parknaturehiking
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
LIVE | Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News