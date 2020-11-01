Crime Fighters: Who killed Jasmine Lewis?

By and Heather Grubola
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young basketball star who was planning to move to New York City was gunned down while driving to her friend's house. Now her family wants answers surrounding her tragic death.

"She's a basketball player, she's a great basketball player," said Shakeah Robinson. "She was funny, very outgoing, very expressive."

Robinson says every day without her sister, Jasmine Lewis, is hard.

"It really hasn't sunk in, and you know, I'm just pretty much jaded of the whole crime thing that's going on right now," she said.

On Thursday, August 27, the 20-year-old was driving to a friend's house along the 6000 block of Wister Street in Philadelphia's East Germantown section.

As she was driving down the block, Lewis, was shot in the head as her car then hit a traffic light before crashing into a fence.

She died the next day, and Robinson says the aggressive response the city took to the looting a few months back should be the same for this.

"'Why can't you do that for the gun violence?' Because if you don't, you have to apply pressure to get any results," said Robinson.

The city is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

"Because even for myself, no one could have told me in a million years that I would have to experience something like this with one of my siblings," said Robinson.
