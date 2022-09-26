Police searching for suspect who sexually assaulted 71-year-old woman during home invasion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect who sexually assaulted a woman during a home invasion earlier this month.

It happened on September 15 inside a home on the 7400 block of Devon Street in the city's East Mount Airy neighborhood.

Police say the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Zyree Downing, entered the 71-year-old female victim's home through an unlocked door while screaming for help.

Downing allegedly demanded money from the woman and then assaulted her when she refused.

Zyree Downing

"When the victim refused, the offender punched her in the head and back multiple times and began choking her," police said in a news release.

Downing is then accused of forcing the woman to take her clothes off and sexually assaulting her.

Police say the suspect fled in the victim's grey 2014 Toyota Corolla.

Anyone with information on Downing's whereabouts is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251, call or text our tipline at 215-686-TIPS or submit a tip via e-mail at tips@phillypolice.com.