10-year-old Girl Scout shines as a rapper, dancer, and more

GLASSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- 10-year-old Adina Hill, also known as 'Lil Miss Royal,' juggles a busy schedule between giving back and entertaining on stage.

"Just because, like, you're a rapper doesn't mean that you don't have time to do stuff that people need," she said.

Hill got involved with beauty pageants at the age of 7. She has participated in several, earning various levels of crowns and sashes along the way. She also started creating her own rap music videos.

Her mother, Jennifer, manages her social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram. On the latter, she has nearly 30,000 followers.

Hill dreams of becoming a star, but she wants to make sure to shine a light on positive hobbies in the process. That's why she got involved with the Girl Scouts and makes time for additional volunteering when possible.

"I still go out to help community work and go pick up trash and help food banks," she said. "That's the most fun about it, because you get to help people that are in need and you just give back to them."

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree in Hill's household. Her father, Shakeem, had humble beginnings as a youth model before starting a family and eventually becoming a life coach and counselor.

"If she doesn't become a professional model, she could become anything she wanted to be," said Shakeem Hill. "That goes for anybody else. Any little girl, any little boy. Hopefully, Adina can inspire, you know, another youth to become and do something worthwhile."

