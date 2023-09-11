Beatrice Clarkson becomes a centenarian in Philadelphia surrounded by five generations of family

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The family of Beatrice Clarkson gathered to welcome her into triple digits as she turned 100 years old this weekend!

"Because my mother is...alive and well at 100 years old, we're all celebrating her today," said daughter Deborah Featherson.

Beatrice Clarkson marked this milestone at her daughter and son-in-law's home where she has resided for many years under their care.

"Taking care of her, it's such a joy and we look forward to doing it...we realized that she is our mission," said son-in-law Cashe Featherson.

Clarkson has experienced five generations of her family. Many of those members were present for this celebration.

"One of the legacies that she is leaving behind is what she demonstrates for all of us right now, this is what family is supposed to do," said Grandson Darnell Bennett.

When asked about the importance of family, Clarkson said "be with them all the time," and "go wherever they go!"

Philadelphia City Council provided Clarkson with a citation to celebrate the milestone.