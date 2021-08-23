Margate, New Jersey to test new emergency alert system

MARGATE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- On Tuesday morning, the City of Margate will do a citywide test of the newly installed emergency alert system.The emergency alerts would be used to inform and protect the public during disasters.According to city officials, between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Tuesday, there will be four short announcements made at three locations in the city.1. 1 S Washington Ave. - behind fire station 12. Jerome Ave. and Fulton Ave. - batting cages building on Jerome Ave.3. 405 N. Brunswick Ave. - behind fire station 2Each test will last less than two minutes and include a prerecorded message.When the tests are complete, the city will officially be in compliance with the Community Rating System Warning and Response section.