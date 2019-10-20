11-month-old girl shot three times, including once in the head, Philadelphia police say

It happened around 8 p.m. on the 700 block of West Luzurne Street.
Police say the baby was shot three times: once in the head, chest and backside while inside a vehicle. The baby is listed in extremely critical condition at this time.
#BREAKING: Philadelphia police confirm 11 month old baby girl shot in Hunting Park.— George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) October 20, 2019
Child shot three times: once in the head, chest, and backside.
She’s in extremely critical condition at St. Christopher’s.@6abc
Blocks away, on the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue, three men were injured in a triple shooting. It's unknown if the shootings are related.
No arrests have been made in either case.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.