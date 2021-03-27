11-year-old boy shot, killed in Oxford Circle double shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left an 11-year-old boy dead.The shooting happened Friday around 6:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of McKinley Street.Police say the 11-year-old was riding a bike with a 14-year-old boy when someone fired a shot.The bullet struck the 11-year-old in the neck, police say.He was taken to Saint Christopher's Hospital for Children, where he died a short time later.Action News spoke with a neighbor who says she ran outside after her son came running in the house to say there was a shooting."When we come out, everybody was screaming, 'What happened?! What happened?!' Nobody knew what happened," said the neighbor.Then she realized the child was lying on the ground."We run out, and we see him in the middle of the street and my next-door neighbor, she's a nurse, she come and try to give him CPR," said the neighbor.At this point, police say they're looking for surveillance video and witnesses."We're doing everything we can to get as much information as we can in real-time so we can put this together as quickly as possible," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.Outlaw also says they'll be increasing patrols in the area until this case is solved."We don't want people to think that their neighborhoods are being over-policed. We're here because we need to ensure everyone's safety and until we can figure out why these shootings are occurring," said Outlaw.Police say the 14-year-old boy was shot once in the right arm and once in the right ankle.He was taken to Jeanes Hospital by a private vehicle currently listed in stable condition.The homicide unit is currently investigating this incident.No weapons have been recovered from the scene and no arrests have been made.