LOS ANGELES -- Sports greatest names are gathering in Los Angeles for the ESPYS on July 20, the day after the MLB All Star game.This year, since July is also Disability Pride Month, for the Red Carpet preview show, ABC7 will be highlighting athletes from across the country that do not let their disabilities prevent them from playing sports.These athletes work hard, and have a passion for their sports. They are always powering through and never giving up because at the end of the day, a label doesn't define who someone is.Watch the full report about these inspiring athletes in the video above.