Runners embrace rain during final day of 127th annual Penn Relays

"Running in the rain, I think it's going to make us run faster," said one participant.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A little bit of rain and a few clouds in the sky did not put a damper on a coveted local tradition.

The final day for 2023's Penn Relays went off without a hitch, and as it turns out, competitors didn't mind a few sprinkles in the forecast.

A big crowd came out for the third and final day of the 127th Penn Relays, despite the drizzle.

"The rain just makes you feel that much more competitive I think," said Claude Artis, from Baltimore, Maryland.

The relays took place at Franklin Field at the University of Pennsylvania, and onlookers came out to cheer on the runners.

"It's very fun. I mean, I came here with excitement," said Michael Cuffy from Yonkers, new York. "I'm happy I'm here because the atmosphere is real and I'm looking forward to coming every year now."

The event is the oldest track and field competition in the United States.

Artis told 6abc he drove all the way from Maryland just to see what the excitement was about!

"This is great fun, I think the festival atmosphere plus the competition just makes it a really great affair," said Artis.

There are more than 17,000 athletes competing this year, and despite the rain, the event carried on as scheduled.

In fact, many participants said the rain was an added bonus.

"I think its (the rain) is more beneficial than a challenge," said Amanda Malone, a senior at the Wilmington Christian Academy.

"I'm super excited. Running in the rain, I think it's going to make us run faster," added Jessica Pronchick, a senior at Seneca High School.

"I'm just going to run it, run as fast as I can to get out of the rain," said Danielle Wheeler, another senior at Seneca High School.

All in all, it was another great year for the Penn Relays.