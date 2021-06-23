Police identify 14-year-old who was shot and killed in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Wilmington, Delaware are investigating a shooting that left a 14-year-old dead on Tuesday night.The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on the 500 block of West 35th Street.Police say that's where they located the victim, identified as Christopher Smith.Smith was then transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.No weapons were recovered from the scene, officials say.Residents and activists say city leaders need to find ways to better guide and protect young children in the community."It's just a part of a culture, a victim now of a culture that exists in his community. He's 14, he's a baby," said Derrick Johnson, pastor of Joshua Harvest Church.Police are still looking for the suspect who shot and killed Smith.