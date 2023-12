Philadelphia 76ers arena impact report pushed to 2024

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia has pushed back the results of the impact study for the proposed Sixers arena in Center City.

The report will not be ready until next year.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney says evaluating the project is a complex and multi-faceted process.

The study, which focuses on the community and economic impact of the arena, was supposed to be finished by the end of the month.

It will now land on the desk of Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker in 2024.