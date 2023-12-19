Philadelphia 76ers new arena plan update faces scrutiny at 1st official city review

Developers said they are taking suggestions seriously as they work on a master plan.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The development group behind the proposed Philadelphia 76ers arena in Center City presented updated plans to the public in its first official city review.

The 76-DevCorp group showed off new renderings of what would be an 18,000-seat stadium at Filbert Street between 10th and 11th streets.

The project includes sidewalk expansions, retail areas inside the arena and a 395-unit apartment building at the northern end of the site.

During public comment, people pushed back on several issues, such as traffic flow and the amount of pedestrian lighting along covered pathways, especially on nights when the arena is closed.

Developers said they are taking suggestions seriously as they work on a master plan.

The Save Chinatown Coalition also has filed appeals regarding the development.

The group is one of the largest opposers to the arena.

The group says it was denied public records, including impact studies about the 76-DevCorp proposal.

6abc has reached out to developers for comment.