15-year-old boy grazed by bullet in Olney neighborhood of Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 15-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet in the Olney neighborhood of Philadelphia on Friday night.

It happened on the 5700 block of North Lawrence Street at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Police say the teen's right ear was grazed.

He was transported to Einstein Medical Center for treatment and has been listed in stable condition.

Officers say no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered at the scene.