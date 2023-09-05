15-year-old injured after shooting in Philadelphia neighborhood

The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital by medics and is listed in stable condition.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot in the city's Hunting Park neighborhood on Monday night.

Officers responded to the area of Broad Street and Hunting Park shortly after 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

At the scene, they located a 15-year-old male with injuries.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital by medics where he was listed in stable condition.

There is no word yet whether any arrests have been made.

