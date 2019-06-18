16.5 tons of cocaine worth $1 billion seized at Philadelphia port

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Federal authorities have seized approximately 16.5 tons of cocaine, with a street value of over $1 billion, at the Packer Marine Terminal in Philadelphia.

The cocaine was discovered inside eight containers from a cargo ship, sources tell Action News.

Members of the ship's crew have been arrested and federally charged.

The illicit drugs are currently being processed.

Authorities say this is the largest drug seizure in the history of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Investigators are expected to hold a news conference in the coming days.

The historic bust -- the largest in the history of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania -- comes amid a series of large seizures of the drug in the Northeast, including a seizure back in May of roughly 450 kilos of cocaine at the Port of Philadelphia.

Another bust at the Port of Philadelphia in March netted a total of 450 bricks of cocaine, weighing 1,185 pounds with a street value of $38 million. At the time, law enforcement officials said it was their biggest cocaine bust at the Port of Philadelphia in 21 years.

And in July of 2018, routine examinations at the Port of Philadelphia led to a big fentanyl bust. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 110 pounds of the deadly opioid, with a street value estimated at $1.7 million.
