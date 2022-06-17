deadly shooting

17-year-old shot and killed leaving takeout restaurant in Southwest Philly

Police say the gunman got within a foot or two of the victim and fired four shots "execution-style."
By
17-year-old shot and killed leaving Philly takeout restaurant

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 17-year-old male was gunned down outside a Chinese takeout restaurant in Southwest Philadelphia, police say.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. Friday at South 61st Street and Buist Avenue.

Arriving officers found the teen on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators found numerous surveillance cameras in the area and say the incident was captured on video.

According to police, the video shows the 17-year-old victim walking into the takeout restaurant.

At the same, a suspect placed a gun at the base of a tire of a pickup truck that was parked on the curb near the restaurant.

Moments later, police say a second suspect picked up the gun.

As the victim was leaving the restaurant, the suspect with the gun walked toward him.

Police say the gunman got within a foot or two of the victim and fired four shots "execution-style."

Authorities are continuing to search for the two male suspects involved in the deadly shooting.

