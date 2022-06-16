Philadelphia police announce new joint initiative to help curb gun violence

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police just announced a partnership with Pennsylvania State police.The "Operation Trigger Lock" aims to curb rampant gun violence in Philadelphia.Troopers will work with the Philadelphia Police Department Highway Patrol officers to bolster law enforcement presence in the city's most high-crime areas.This will allow both agencies to share intelligence and resources."Like many police departments across the country, the PPD is facing a staffing shortage at a time when our communities are experiencing levels of gun violence in ways that we have never before seen," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw in statement. "By working alongside PPD Highway Patrol officers, our PSP Trooper colleagues will serve as an invaluable partner and force multiplier as we work to mitigate the scourge of gun violence across our precious Philadelphia communities."Pennsylvania State Police Colonel Robert Evanchick added, "We look forward to assisting the Philadelphia Police Department in making the streets safer and reducing the gun violence that has impacted our neighborhoods."The initiative is expected to run through late August.