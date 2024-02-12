WATCH LIVE

18-year-old shot in Delaware apartment complex parking lot

Police are still searching for the gunman in this incident.

Monday, February 12, 2024 11:04PM
EDGEMOOR, Delaware (WPVI) -- An 18-year-old was shot on Monday afternoon in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Delaware.

It happened at the Paladin Club Condominium on Westview Road in Edgemoor, New Castle County.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the teen shot in the back.

He was rushed to the hospital. There is no word on his condition at this time.

Police are still searching for the gunman in this incident and investigating the possible motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

