19-year-old in critical condition after being shot while inside Kensington home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 19-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was shot while inside her home in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.Police said gunfire erupted on the 3000 block of Rorer Street around 10:38 p.m. Sunday.Police said the 19-year-old was shot in the neck.She was taken by private vehicle to the hospital.Bullet holes could be seen in a window at the home.Police said more than 12 shelling casings were found littered at the scene.Philadelphia police are continuing to investigate.