2 charged after Philadelphia police find explosives in van

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people are facing charges after police in Philadelphia recover illegal explosives being transported in a van along the Ben Franklin Parkway on Wednesday night, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro.Authorities say the investigation began early Wednesday night when officers responded to a commercial burglary alarm and observed 10-15 staged vehicles in the City Avenue Marriott parking lot.Authorities say officers observed some of the vehicles suspiciously leaving the parking lot, later unsuccessfully attempting to ram the Target located on Monument Road in the city's Wynnefield Heights section.Officers then followed a van that left the area and proceeded onto I-76 and later onto the Ben Franklin Parkway in the heart of Philadelphia.Inside the van, investigations found a quarter or half sticks of dynamite, a handheld propane tank torch, a taser and various tools including electric drills, bolt cutters, and machetes. Authorities say the explosives are used to dismantle and steal proceeds from ATMs. There have been at least 30 ATM explosion since Monday night's unrest.The attorney general says the van driver, Brian Larue, and passenger, Eric Murray, are both facing charges of possession of weapons of mass destruction, conspiracy, and risking a catastrophe, along with several misdemeanor charges."These individuals who have been charged today tried to use a message of justice to provide cover for their own gain," said Attorney General Shapiro. "This is an incredibly challenging time for communities in Philadelphia, across Southeast Pennsylvania, and around the country. We will not allow criminals to hijack, and take advantage of, lawful protests as an opportunity to sow chaos."