2 boys, ages 7 and 10, killed when thrown from car after violent crash in Juniata

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said two children ages 7 and 10 were killed in a car crash overnight in Philadelphia's Juniata neighborhood.It happened just before 1 a.m. on Hunting Park Avenue near Kensington Avenue.Officials said a family was driving east on Hunting Park Avenue when two men in a BMW crashed into them at Kensington Avenue.According to authorities, the impact of the crash sent the family's Toyota Corolla careening off the street and the two children were thrown from the car.A woman who lives at the intersection told Action News she heard the crash and ran outside to help the mother."She was in the car, she got out we tried to help her but she said my kids and just threw herself forward, she passed out," said Shirley Davis of Juniata.Medics arrived at the scene and took the mother and the father to the hospital.Police said the the driver of the striking car made a u-turn and attempted to drive off, but stopped the car about 50 feet away and then jumped out of the car along with the passenger and ran off.Investigators said the pair was caught about a mile away at Frankford Avenue and Unity Street.There is no word on and charges at this time.