Two East Whiteland Township day care teachers charged with child abuse, a third under investigation

MALVERN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- East Whiteland Township authorities say two teachers at Chesterbrook Academy are facing child abuse charges for incidents that occurred at the day care facility over the summer. A third teacher is also under investigation."We learned it from the police detective and not from the school itself. There were 10 families contacted as potential victims," said one parent, who asked not to be identified.That parent claims his toddler was also the victim of the abuse at Chesterbrook Academy."We've seen children get hit in the head, slammed onto cots, rough handled throughout the day, thrown onto the ground," he said.Detective Sergeant Patricia Doyle is leading the investigation. She said the alleged abuse came to light via a tip from a former employee."They are awaiting their preliminary hearing which is supposed to take place in November. During that investigation, we were alerted to yet a third teacher in the same classroom and that case is still under investigation," said Doyle.Police said all three employees no longer work at the day care. They are also reviewing surveillance video from the academy.In a letter to parents dated October 28, Chesterbrook Academy officials identified the teachers as Jessica Kochanski and Alison Soria.The letter said they are cooperating fully with authorities and that they have "zero tolerance" for those that don't have children's interests at heart.In a statement released late Wednesday, Chesterbrook Academy officials emphasized the accused employees no longer work at the facility and that "no physical injuries occurred during these incidents.""Anytime we get a report of any type of child abuse, it's a major instant action, call for action," said Police Chief Chris Yeager.The Chester County District Attorney's Office is also assisting in the ongoing investigation.But, for at least one parent the damage has been done."I don't have any faith that this behavior will a change moving forward and I don't want children to go to that center because they may be abused in the future," said the parent.Action News has also learned the state is investigating the day care, possibly looking into the academy's license to continue to operate.