2 dead, several injured after violent crash in Mayfair

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5756751" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Woman killed, 5 injured in Mayfair crash: as seen on Action News Mornings, December 15, 2019

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people are dead and several others are injured after a violent crash n the city's Mayfair section early Sunday.It happened around 3 a.m. on the 7300 block of Torresdale Avenue."We looked out the back window and we see 20 people screaming and yelling. One car flipped on its roof. One car hit the pole," said Jim Hannigan of Mayfair.Police said two men in their late 20s were speeding on Torresdale Avenue approaching Cottman Avenue. When they reached the intersection, police said they drove around two vehicles stopped at a red light and entered the intersection.Investigators said a Nissan Maxima broadsided the Chevy Malibu in the intersection, causing it to overturn and slide approximately 20 yards down Torresdale Avenue, ejecting the male passenger.The Maxima, occupied by four women ages 20-30, then went out of control and struck a wooden utility pole in front of St. Hubert's School, according to police.Police said the impact of the crash caused the female driver to be ejected from the car, striking the iron fence that surrounds the school and killing her instantly.A passenger in the Maxima along with the women riding in the rear seat were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in serious condition.The two men were taken to Einstein Medical Center where the one subsequently died. The driver is listed in stable condition.Throughout the morning, PECO crews worked to replace a snapped utility pole. Damage and debris can be seen through half the block.We're told police obtained surveillance video of the crash and that charges against the surviving driver are expected."The driver of the Chevy Malibu is under investigation and will likely be charged," said Philadelphia Police Captain Mark Overwise.Police said he faces a list of charges, which will be released later Sunday after the investigation into the crash is completed.