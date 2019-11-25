2 injured after being struck by vehicle in Winslow Township, New Jersey

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two people were injured when police say they were struck by a car on Sunday night in Winslow Township, New Jersey.
It happened near the intersection of Wilby Road and Berlin-Cross Keys Road just after 7 p .m.
Both victims were taken to hospitals for treatment.
Police say the driver did stop at the scene.
Investigators are trying to figure out what led to the crash.
