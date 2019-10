EMBED >More News Videos 2 injured in shooting at New Jersey gas station: Jeannette Reyes reports on Action News Mornings, October 24, 2019

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police said two people were injured during a shootout at a gas station in Trenton early Thursday.It happened just after 2 a.m. at the Shell station on the 800 block of Greenwood Avenue.Police said a 17-year-old man was struck by several bullets, and a 36-year-old man was hit once in the hand. Investigators said there were more than 40 shell casings on the ground.Police are actively investigating the scene.