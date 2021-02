Shooting inside Lehigh Valley Walmart injures 2

EMBED >More News Videos Whitehall Township Police are investigating a shooting Friday at a Lehigh County Walmart that left two people injured.

WHITEHALL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A shooting inside a Walmart in the Lehigh Valley injured two people Friday night, police said.The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on the 2600 block of MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township.Police said two people were shot while in the store.Witnesses at the scene said the incident happened very sudden."As I'm walking in, I hear like a 'boom, boom.' I thought it was a car exhaust or something," Qusai Muhasen of New Jersey said.It appeared the Walmart never closed despite the large police presence."As we were coming in the parking lot, we saw one of the Whitehall police cars come flying up the main entrance over here near T.J. Maxx and then heading towards Walmart," said Scott Dias of Upper Macungie. "Within seconds, we saw like more than five or six police cars show up."There is no word on the condition of the shooting victims.Police have not released any details on a suspect or motive.