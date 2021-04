PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police continue to search for two men wanted for an armed carjacking in Center City.New surveillance video was released Monday.The incident occurred around 9:42 p.m. on April 3 on the 300 block of Walnut Street.Authorities said the male suspects pulled a gun on another man in a parking lot.They demanded the keys to his Audi Q7 SUV, along with his wallet and iPhone.One suspect took off in the Audi while the other fled in a sedan.Anyone with information should call Philadelphia Police Major Crimes Auto Squad at 215-685-9130/9133.