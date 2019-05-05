2 women shot while sitting in car in Nicetown, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two women are in the hospital after being shot while sitting in a car in the city's Nicetown neighborhood Saturday night.Police said the incident began when the two women in their 20s and a man knocked on a door on the 3600 block of North 16th Street shortly before midnight.They were told they had the wrong address and there was no party at that location.The three got into a Buick and drove away. Police said they only got a few blocks before someone began shooting into the back window of the car at 16th and Butler streets.Police said one woman was shot in the head and the other was shot in the back.Both women were taken to Temple University Hospital where they are listed in serious condition.According to police, the shooter fled the scene as did the man who was in the car with the victims.So far there is no word on any arrests nor what sparked the shooting.