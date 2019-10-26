20-year-old student charged with making threats at Penn State Abington

ABINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 20-year-old student has been charged after police said he made threats against the Penn State Abington campus earlier this week.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 over Penn State Abington's campus as police investigate reports of a potential threat: October 23, 2019



Mohammad Alatmah was being held on a $50,000 bond and is charged with terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct, police said. He is a student at the school.



Just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, Penn State Abington closed and asked anyone on campus to shelter in place inside a building.



At the time, PSU Abington suspended classes and told students to not come to campus.



The all-clear was given around 11:10 a.m.

Alatmah is scheduled for a preliminary court hearing on November 4.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
abington townshippenn state universityschool threatcollegethreatstudents
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police find possible connection between two children shot in Philadelphia
'I'm about to blow his brains out:' Fletcher Cox 911 call released
NJ authorities investigate fatal pedestrian crash in Shop Rite parking lot
Penn grad becomes 24-year-old billionaire overnight
American Dream mall opens in NJ, along with theme park
Philadelphia teacher creates event to showcase student voices 
Vaping illness cause still unknown, health officials have flu season concerns
Show More
Service dog helps predict seizures, offers comfort for New Jersey man
NFL Expert Picks: Predictions, betting, TV info for Eagles-Bills, Week 8 games
Woman suing Habitat for Humanity after home burns down
Threat closes Temple's School of Medicine, suspect in custody
Odor of fuel/gas being reported across Delaware County
More TOP STORIES News