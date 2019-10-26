20-year-old student charged with making threats at Penn State Abington

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5640860" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 over Penn State Abington's campus as police investigate reports of a potential threat: October 23, 2019

PSU Abington Alert 05: Police announce all clear. The threat has ended. Campus has reopened. Classes beginning at or after 2:00 p.m. will be held as normal. — Penn State Abington (@PSUabington) October 23, 2019

PSU Abington Alert 03: If on campus, please remain inside or get inside a building. — Penn State Abington (@PSUabington) October 23, 2019

PSU Abington Alert 02: Classes are suspended. Please do not come to campus. — Penn State Abington (@PSUabington) October 23, 2019

ABINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 20-year-old student has been charged after police said he made threats against the Penn State Abington campus earlier this week.Mohammad Alatmah was being held on a $50,000 bond and is charged with terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct, police said. He is a student at the school.Just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, Penn State Abington closed and asked anyone on campus to shelter in place inside a building.At the time, PSU Abington suspended classes and told students to not come to campus.The all-clear was given around 11:10 a.m.Alatmah is scheduled for a preliminary court hearing on November 4.