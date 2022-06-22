Josh Groban to headline at Mann Center's '2022 Party in the Park'

This year, it features a once-in-a-lifetime performance with a very special guest: Josh Groban.
On July 12, he returns to Philadelphia with his "Harmony Tour."
The Grammy nominated singer and songwriter is thrilled to return not only to the city, but the Mann Center.
"It's one of my favorite spots, just an awesome venue," Groban said. "I love playing Philly. It's one of the first places I ever played when I started toured 15 years ago. We're really excited to be back."
Groban is also bringing along some special musical guests.
"We've got a huge group of musicians coming to join me," he said. "Not only my band and local orchestra and choir members, but we've got the Preservation Hall Jazz Band coming out of New Orleans. They will be blowing off the proverbial roof. It's such a feel-good experience."
He also says audience members should be prepared to sing along.
"It's absolutely a sing-a-long, especially on the lawn," he laughed. "That's where I think there's just probably an extra bottle and a half of rose pouring. There's a lot of confidence juice flowing back back on that lawn."
Proceeds from the event support the Mann Center's free education and community engagement programs for kids.