Philadelphia Eagles lead NFL with 8 selections to new Pro Bowl Games

The teams will encounter a week of activities, known as the Pro Bowl Games, instead of playing a conventional football game.

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles have the NFL's best record at 13-1. Now they lead the NFL in invitations to the Pro Bowl Games as well.

Eight Eagles players -- quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver A.J. Brown, offensive linemen Landon Dickerson, Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce, edge Haason Reddick, running back Miles Sanders and cornerback Darius Slay -- all made the NFC team on Wednesday.

Five other teams are sending at least five players. Seven members of the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs were invited. The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers each are represented by six players, while the Minnesota Vikings had five players make it.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears were the only teams without a Pro Bowl selection.

Pro Bowl teams are determined by combining the votes of three groups: fans, players and coaches. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa received the most votes by fans, followed by Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. All five made their respective teams.

The NFC and AFC teams will encounter a rebranded week of activities, now known as the Pro Bowl Games. The NFL announced in September that it would no longer play a conventional football game at the Pro Bowl, opting instead for a series of events that will include multiple skill competitions and a flag football game.

The previous format, which dated back to 1951, had been under scrutiny for more than a decade as players grew increasingly reluctant to subject themselves to the physical pounding that occurs during standard games.

Pro Bowl Games week will take place in Las Vegas, and the flag football game is scheduled for Feb. 5. Peyton Manning has been named the AFC coach and his brother Eli Manning is the NFC coach. Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions will participate in programming and promotion for the event.

2023 Pro Bowl rosters

(* denotes starter)

NFC

Quarterbacks: *Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia; Geno Smith, Seattle; Kirk Cousins, Minnesota

Tight ends: *George Kittle, San Francisco; T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota

Wide receivers: *Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; *A.J. Brown, Philadelphia; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas; Terry McLaurin, Washington

Tackles: *Trent Williams, San Francisco; *Lane Johnson, Philadelphia; Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay

Guards: *Zack Martin, Dallas; *Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia; Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta

Centers: *Jason Kelce, Philadelphia; Frank Ragnow, Detroit

Running backs: *Saquon Barkley, NY Giants; Tony Pollard, Dallas; Miles Sanders, Philadelphia

Fullback: *Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco

Defensive ends: *Nick Bosa, San Francisco; *Brian Burns, Carolina;DeMarcus Lawrence, Dallas

Interior lineman: *Aaron Donald, LA Rams; *Jonathan Allen, Washington; Dexter Lawrence, New York

Outside linebackers: *Micah Parsons, Dallas; *Za'Darius Smith, Minnesota; Haason Reddick, Philadelphia

Inside/middle linebackers: *Fred Warner, San Francisco; Demario Davis, New Orleans

Cornerbacks: *Darius Slay, Philadelphia; *Trevon Diggs, Dallas; Tariq Woolen, Seattle; Jaire Alexander, Green Bay

Free safety: *Quandre Diggs, Seattle

Strong safeties: *Budda Baker, Arizona; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco

Placekicker: Jason Myers, Seattle

Long snapper: Andrew DePaola, Minnesota

Punter: Tress Way, Washington

Return specialist: KaVontae Turpin, Dallas

Special teamer: Jeremy Reaves, Washington

AFC

Quarterbacks: *Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City; Josh Allen, Buffalo; Joe Burrow, Cincinnati

Tight ends: *Travis Kelce, Kansas City; Mark Andrews, Baltimore

Wide receivers: *Tyreek Hill, Miami; *Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; Davante Adams, Las Vegas; Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati

Tackles: *Laremy Tunsil, Houston; Terron Armstead, Miami;Orlando Brown Jr., Kansas City

Guards: *Joel Bitonio, Cleveland; *Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis; Joe Thuney, Kansas City

Centers: *Creed Humphrey, Kansas City; Mitch Morse, Buffalo

Running backs: *Nick Chubb, Cleveland; Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas; Derrick Henry, Tennessee

Fullback: *Patrick Ricard, Baltimore

Defensive ends: *Myles Garrett, Cleveland; *Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas; Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati

Interior lineman: *Chris Jones, Kanas City; *Quinnen Williams, New York; Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee

Outside linebackers: *Matt Judon, New England; *Khalil Mack, LA Chargers; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh

Inside/middle linebackers: *Roquan Smith, Baltimore; C.J. Mosley, NY Jets

Cornerbacks: *Sauce Gardner, NY Jets; *Pat Surtain II, Denver; Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore; Xavien Howard, Miami

Free safety: *Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh

Strong safeties: *Derwin James Jr., LA Chargers; Jordan Poyer, Buffalo

Placekicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Long snapper: Morgan Cox, Tennessee

Punter: Tommy Townsend, Kansas City

Return specialist: Devin Duvernay, Baltimore.

Special teamer: Justin Hardee, NY Jets