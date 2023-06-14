Father and son continue namesake legacy at Will's + Bill's Brewery

BERWYN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Will's + Bill's in Berwyn is run by father and son, Will and Bill Mangan.
The two are part of a fourth-generation restaurant family and pride themselves on putting hospitality and quality second to none.
The spacious location off the beaten path near King of Prussia boasts lounge areas, a patio, and an onsite brewery that puts out 12 beers on tap.
The menu has everything from seafood and steaks to pasta and salads and serves late-night bites most days of the week.
Will's + Bill's Brewery | Facebook | Instagram
324 Swedesford Road, Berwyn, PA 19312
484-318-8538
open Tuesday-Sunday, from 4 p.m.