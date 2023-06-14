Father and son continue namesake legacy at Will's + Bill's Brewery

Will's + Bill's in Berwyn is a family-run restaurant that prides itself on putting hospitality and quality second to none.

BERWYN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Will's + Bill's in Berwyn is run by father and son, Will and Bill Mangan.

The two are part of a fourth-generation restaurant family and pride themselves on putting hospitality and quality second to none.

The spacious location off the beaten path near King of Prussia boasts lounge areas, a patio, and an onsite brewery that puts out 12 beers on tap.

The menu has everything from seafood and steaks to pasta and salads and serves late-night bites most days of the week.

Will's + Bill's Brewery | Facebook | Instagram

324 Swedesford Road, Berwyn, PA 19312

484-318-8538

open Tuesday-Sunday, from 4 p.m.