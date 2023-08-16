West Pottsgrove Township 6-year-old 'Cheddar Whiz' named 2023 Kids Mullet Champion

We are just hours away from the end of the voting for the 2023 USA Mullet Championship.

WEST POTTSGROVE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 6-year-old boy from West Pottsgrove Township, Montgomery County has been named the 2023 Kids Mullet Champion.

Rory Ehrlich won the contest on Wednesday, beating out other kids across the country.

The rising first grader says life has been pretty exciting since he entered the contest and became mullet-famous in Philadelphia.

"He was invited to the Phillies game and he got to meet with John Kruk and talk mullets," says Airen Ehrlich, Rory's mother. "Rory now thinks that John Kruk is his bestie."

She says that while they were at the stadium, some teenagers recognized him and started a "mullet kid" chant.

"It was hysterical," Airen says. "Rory was laughing and cheering. It was really cute."

All proceeds from this competition go to building homes for Wounded Warriors.

There's also a cash prize of $5,000.

With that kind of money, Rory says he plans to "buy my sister an alpaca and go to wing night again, and save a little money for Wounded Warriors."

In this contest, Rory went by "Cheddar Whiz," because his baseball team refers to his mullet as cheddar blowing in the wind as he runs.