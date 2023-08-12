6-year-old 'mullet kid' from Montgomery County looks for final push to win USA Mullet Championships

We are just hours away from the end of the voting for the 2023 USA Mullet Championship.

WEST POTTSGROVE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- We are just hours away from the end of the voting for the 2023 USA Mullet Championship.

Rory Ehrlich, 6, from West Pottsgrove Township, Montgomery County, has been teetering in the top spot in the country.

On Friday night, he's hoping some final votes from his hometown will send him, and his mullet, to a winning finish.

The rising first grader at West Pottsgrove Elementary School says life has been pretty exciting since he entered the contest and became mullet-famous in Philadelphia.

Rory's been called "hair royalty" around the area.

"He was invited to the Phillies game and he got to meet with John Kruk and talk mullets," says Airen Ehrlich, Rory's mother. "Rory now thinks that John Kruk is his bestie."

She says that while they were at the stadium, some teenagers recognized him and started a "mullet kid" chant.

"It was hysterical," Airen says. "Rory was laughing and cheering. It was really cute."

All proceeds from this competition go to building homes for Wounded Warriors.

It's close to the Ehrlich family's hearts because Rory's grandfather was in the Air Force.

There's also a cash prize of $5,000.

With that kind of money, Rory says he plans to, "buy my sister an alpaca and go to wing night again. And save a little money for Wounded Warriors."

Kruk told him if he wins, he's coming to wing night.

In this contest, Rory goes by "Cheddar Whiz," because his baseball team refers to his mullet as cheddar blowing in the wind as he runs.

The "wiz" refers to his love of cheesesteaks.

Voting ends at midnight on Friday!

Click here to vote for Rory.