Media faces Maine baseball team in Little League World Series elimination game

Media is coming off Wednesday night's 2-1 loss to Texas. It was their first loss all summer.

Friday, August 18, 2023 5:53PM
Friday, August 18, 2023 5:53PM
Media falls to Texas baseball team 2-1 in opening round of Little League World Series
Media's Little League baseball team fell to a team from Needville, Texas, on Wednesday night during their first game in the Little League World Series.

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The youth baseball team in Media will get another crack at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

They face a team from Maine on Saturday afternoon.

Media is coming off Wednesday night's 2-1 loss to Texas. It was their first loss all summer. That put them in the elimination bracket.

Media has to win Saturday at 2 p.m. against the Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond baseball team to stay alive in the tournament.

The Mid-Atlantic Region champion Little League team from Media, Pa., participates in the opening ceremony of the 2023 Little League World Series tournament.
(AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Many fans told Action News this tournament is a special moment they will never forget.

"I played Little League ball when I was little," said Terry Alyanakian from Media. "It's a lot of fun and you can see everyone is joining in."

Others say they just simply love the sport and were eager to support the kids from Delaware County.

"It just brings the community together. It's so much fun, we love it. Let's go Media, baby!" said Matt Morris from Media.

Saturday's game will be aired on ESPN.

