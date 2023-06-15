6abc's Visions celebrates 2023 Pride Month, LGBTQ+ community in Philadelphia, hosted by Adam Joseph

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Our celebration of Pride starts with a woman making LGBTQ history, the pathways to parenthood for same-sex families and attacks on the community and what's being done.

Rue Landau poised to make history on Philadelphia City Council

Rue Landau is poised to become the first openly LGBTQ+ member of the Philadelphia City Council.

She says it's not lost on her how historic this moment is.

But before she secured one of five nominations for city council's at-large seats, Landau was already making history.

She and her partner Kerry Smith got Pennsylvania's first same-sex marriage license.

"It was May 20, 2014," Landau said. "That's when it became legal in Pennsylvania before it became legal in the country."

A major milestone, now part of the housing and civil rights attorney's growing list of accolades.

Her most recent historic moment came on primary election night.

"At some point it became clear, there was no turning back and that we won," said Landau. "...It was an incredible feeling just knowing that we did it."

In November, she will likely join a handful of other openly gay elected officials in the state amid a growing culture war against the LGBTQ+ community sweeping across the country.

"You can't watch what's happening in the country and not see we need to have a louder clear voice in what's happening in council, in city hall," she said.

"I might be the first at the table, but I absolutely should not be the last. I can't wait to help uplift others, but also someday pass the baton."

Pathways to Parenthood in the LGBTQIA + Community

The US Census estimates there are 1.3 million same-sex couples in the United States and about 15% are raising a child together.

So Adam Joseph and his husband, Karl, sat down with three other couples to talk about their journeys -- from IVF to adoption to foster to adoption -- and the physical, emotional, legal and financial obstacles they faced.

How local trans, drag commuity is dealing with threats of violence

For Tiffany Uma Mascara, performing drag is a huge part of her identity.

While Philadelphia feels welcoming, she says she worries about the hundreds of anti-trans laws that have been introduced nationwide just in 2023, saying "it's something that really shakes me to my core."

A few weeks ago, Tiffany says, she and some friends were attacked by a group of young adults, throwing glass bottles at them, saying slurs and threatening their lives.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, at least nine trans people have been murdered in America this year.

Brad Windhauser, LGBT Studies Program Coordinator at Temple University, says anytime there's a lot of progress for a marginalized group, there's always intense backlash

He says misinformation and harmful rhetoric from our leaders creates fear in the broader community.

Tiffany feels Black and Brown trans women are particularly at risk.

It was people of color who helped take the art of drag mainstream when the ball scene started in 1920s Harlem.

At the time, Windhauser says the performances were not considered deviant and were, in fact, embraced. A century later, he says that kind of mainstream visibility, whether in drag shows, movies and television or books, is key for acceptance.

For Tiffany, it's about basic human rights. "We are people," she says, "we deserve to go ahead and be able to live and succeed.

Metamorphosis Collective provides housing, resources to LGBTQ+ youths

Metamorphosis Collective was started by Star Wilson as a resource for the LGBTQ+ community.

The group hosted free clothing, hygiene and peer counseling services at pop-ups in Orlando, Philadelphia and New York.

Star's vision for the collective has always included options for housing insecurity.

Transitional housing is a need for LGBTQ youth transitioning out of the foster care system.

The latest venture under the collective is Transcend, a new initiative that offers a solution that utilizes Philadelphia Air BNBs to support these youth temporarily with housing funds and counseling as they transition into stable housing.

The hope is that financial support provides a launching point for these youth as they move into their adult phase of life.

Star is currently accepting applications for those in need of housing assistance and potential AirBnB hosts to expand the network of opportunity.

Chef Marcu brings culinary talent to food insecurity fight

Marcuz James is known in Philadelphia culinary circles as Chef Marcu.

His business, Palate Marcu: International Kitchen, does private and corporate events for small groups.

He offers a curated approach to each event, choosing everything from the decor to the dinnerware.

He specializes in Senegalese cuisine, as well as flavors and dishes from the Caribbean.

As a transgender man, he started his business being the change he wanted to see, recalling the days when he could not find a chef to mentor under with similar experiences.

In addition to his events business, Chef Marcu is one of the community chefs at Double Trellis Food Initiative - a non-profit that prepares meals for delivery to community fridges throughout the city, helping to end food insecurity in Philadelphia.

The 2023 PGN Stonewall Awards Brunch

The Philadelphia Gay News hosted its annual Stonewall Awards Brunch in Center City on Sunday morning, honoring members of the LGBTQIA+ community and allies, kicking off Pride Month in Philadelphia.

6abc's Adam Joseph hosted the ceremony, which has been a passion project of PGN publisher and longtime gay rights activist Mark Segal.

The morning kicked off with Pa. Governor Josh Shapiro accepting the 2023 Ally Award.

The self-proclaimed Radical Social Justice Organization Galaei received this year's Unity Award.

Longtime Philadelphia activist David Fair accepted the Legacy Award.

Estelle Richman was the winner of this year's Lifetime Achievement Award.

Television personality Carson Kressley accepted the 2023 Visibility Award for his years of being himself in front of a national television audience.

Our own Adam Joseph accepted a special award for his work, every day, on Action News, and sharing his life with our viewers.

Also appearing were the democratic candidate for Philadelphia mayor Cherelle Parker, numerous city and state lawmakers as well as last year's Pioneering Ally award winner, Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Fat Lady Brewing in Manayunk is queer-owned and LGBTQIA + friendly all-year long, but they are really ramping it up the celebration during Pride Month.

