Saving with 6abc: Getting deals on car rentals and hotels

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Inflation is impacting many summer vacation plans.

A new survey from Bankrate shows 80 percent of likely travelers are making changes to their itineraries.

AutoSlash.com promises to get you the lowest car rental rate, and in just weeks, its founder is launching HotelSlash.com.

Here's how they work.

AutoSlash.com takes hundreds of available discounts and coupons as well as your memberships from things like AAA, AARP, frequent flyer programs, and Costco.

It applies that information to a comprehensive search of car rental companies and then sends you a customized, free email with your best possible deals.

Another bonus is it's a one-stop shop so you don't have to do multiple searches.

"It saves a lot of time as well as money," said founder and CEO Jonathan Weinberg.

And the real secret sauce is after you book, AutoSlash will continue to track your rental in search of lower rates.

"We'll keep rechecking the price every single day. And if we find a better deal, we'll email you to let you know. And you can simply cancel and rebook and save even more," said Weinberg.

The founder of AutoSlash says people save about 30 percent on the initial booking and then typically save another 15 to 20 percent with subsequent price drops.

"The most important thing that people can do is to book early," said Weinberg.

You can cancel without penalty since you don't have to pay upfront or guarantee your reservation with a credit card.

Weinberg also recommends you sign up for company loyalty programs.

And here's big news this month: Weinberg is launching HotelSlash.com, which will work the same way you apply for your custom discounts and memberships, alerting you to price drops.

Two more apps to save on hotels: try a last-minute app like Hotel Tonight, which helps you take advantage of deals on unsold rooms the day of arrival.

On the other hand, if your plans unexpectedly change and you're stuck with a nonrefundable reservation, you can sell it using RoomerTravel.com. You won't get a full refund but at least you won't lose everything.