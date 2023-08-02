We've got some discounts and deals on college dorm essentials that will help you live large, even if your space is small.

College dorm essentials that should be on your child's shopping list

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Whether you're a college freshman about to be away from home for the first time or a senior living off campus, you're going to need a lot of stuff. We've enlisted the help of Consumer Reports to tackle that seemingly never-ending shopping list for students. We've got some college dorm essentials that will help you live large even if your space is small.

Adriana Yanez is gearing up to go back to school in a shared dorm in August.

"My favorite parts about living on my own at school: half of it is the freedom, but the other half of just experiencing new things, just kind of getting that taste of being by myself."

But with that freedom comes a lot of responsibility. Consumer Reports says you can start by making sure you have the right items for your living space.

"One of the biggest challenges of college life is adapting to a shared space, and that could mean sharing a bathroom, or a shared living room. And when it comes to living in these types of arrangements, staying organized is key," said Anna Kocharian of Consumer Reports.

Make your shared bathroom experience a breeze with a shower caddy. The Madesmart Soft-Grip Tote is as low as $10.31 at Target. It comes with ventilation holes that promote airflow to help minimize that funky shower smell.

Next, organize and decorate damage free. The Command Variety Pack is as low as $17.98 at Amazon. Use them to corral cords underneath a desk, hang towels from a door, or even hang bags and accessories.

Getting a good night's sleep in college isn't always easy but a good pillow can help. The Coop Sleep Goods' The Original Pillow is one of CR's top-rated adjustable pillows and is $72 at Amazon and Coop Sleep Goods.

Now to the desk, ideally one that's ergonomically sound. The Insignia Ergonomic Laptop Stand is now $29.99 at Best Buy. The stand can raise the laptop about 10.5 inches off the desk.

And finally, an item you can use for your studies and having a good time with friends: the JBL Clip 4 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker. It's $79.95 at Abt Electronics and Amazon.

It's an exciting time for Adriana as she gets ready to go back to school in August while keeping her budget in mind.

"My least favorite part about shopping for the new school year is the pricing of everything. Other than that I love it all," she said.

And your student ID can also unlock savings on back-to-school gear like a new laptop or phone, as well as books, clothing, and video streaming services.