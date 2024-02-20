Delta offers special flight along total solar eclipse path for ultimate viewing experience

The flight will be timed to have the best chance of viewing the eclipse at its peak, spending as much time as possible in the path of totality.

The flight will be timed to have the best chance of viewing the eclipse at its peak, spending as much time as possible in the path of totality.

The flight will be timed to have the best chance of viewing the eclipse at its peak, spending as much time as possible in the path of totality.

The flight will be timed to have the best chance of viewing the eclipse at its peak, spending as much time as possible in the path of totality.

AUSTIN, Texas (WPVI) -- Delta Airlines is cashing in on the total solar eclipse this April.

It's offering a special flight from Austin, Texas, to Detroit, Michigan, on April 8.

The flight will be timed to have the best chance of viewing the eclipse at its peak, spending as much time as possible in the path of totality.

The flight will be timed to have the best chance of viewing the eclipse at its peak, spending as much time as possible in the path of totality.

Delta will have five additional routes that day, also providing chances to see the eclipse in the air.

ALSO SEE: What to know about April's total solar eclipse