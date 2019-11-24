fatal fire

3 found dead after Berks County garage fire; home called 'crime scene'

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- State police are investigating after they found three people dead following a garage fire at an eastern Pennsylvania home.

Police in Berks County say the bodies were found after crews were dispatched to the Union Township address shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday.



Trooper David C. Beohm on Sunday identified two of the deceased as 60-year-old Ira Reed Jr. and 63-year-old Joanne Deluca. He said the third person will not be identified until the conclusion of the investigation.

There was no immediate word on a possible cause of death. Beohm earlier said it was still an "active crime scene."

Neighbors said a family of three - a couple and an adult son - moved to the property several years ago after losing their southern New Jersey home in Superstorm Sandy.



-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
