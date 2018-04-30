NEW JERSEY TURNPIKE

3 injured in crash on New Jersey Turnpike

Three injured in crash on New Jersey Turnpike: Brian Taff reports on Action News at 4 p.m., April 30, 2018 (WPVI)

MERCER CO., N.J. (WPVI) --
Two vehicles were involved in a serious crash on the southbound New Jersey Turnpike Monday afternoon.

It happened just after 2 p.m. in the southbound inner lanes of the turnpike in Mercer County.

Police said the driver of an SUV was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton in serious condition.

The driver and passenger of the other car involved were taken to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital at Hamilton with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

As of 3:45 p.m. all inner lanes southbound are blocked, as well as the left and center lanes of the outer lanes heading south.

