Fiery crash shuts down part of New Jersey Turnpike in Cherry Hill

Friday, October 21, 2022 12:50PM
A fiery crash shut down part of the New Jersey Turnpike in Cherry Hill.

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A crash has shut down part of the New Jersey Turnpike in Cherry Hill, Camden County.

It happened around 8 a.m. Friday on the southbound side of the turnpike.

The crash involved a tractor-trailer that caught fire.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed multiple emergency vehicles at the scene including an ambulance and fire truck.

No traffic is getting by in either direction of the turnpike between exits 4 and 3.

There were construction delays on the southbound side of the turnpike earlier in the morning.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

